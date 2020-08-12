Kansas City man charged with illegal firearm after threatening restaurant employee

A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm after he used it to threaten a restaurant employee.

Edward Latimore, 46, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday, Aug. 10, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, an employee at a KFC restaurant at 3014 Independence Blvd., Kansas City,

confronted Latimore on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 8, when Latimore went to the rear of the restaurant to publicly urinate. After they argued, Latimore left the restaurant. But the employee then saw Latimore in the drive-through window area of the restaurant, and they argued again. Latimore allegedly pulled up his shirt and showed the employee a Sig Sauer .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol in his waistband. Latimore drew the firearm from his waistband, the affidavit says, pointed it at the employee, and threatened to kill the employee.

A second KFC employee had taken a photograph of Latimore, which they provided to the police. Officers searched the area for Latimore and found him walking northbound on the east side of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers contacted Latimore, and took the pistol from his waistband and a magazine, loaded with 10 .22-caliber rounds of ammunition, from his left pants pocket.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Latimore has prior felony convictions for assault and armed criminal action.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares