Kansas City man charged with carjacking, brandishing illegal firearm after high-speed chase

A Kansas City, Kan. man who was arrested after attacking an adult male victim, carjacking a second victim, getting into a high-speed chase with police, and crashing into a residence in Kansas City, Kansas was charged in federal court.

Van Calvin Callahan, Jr., 43, was charged in a three-count criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo. Callahan remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Tuesday, August 29.

The federal criminal complaint charges Callahan with one count of carjacking, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. These offenses allegedly occurred on August 22, 2023.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, on August 22, 2023, Callahan committed an unprovoked assault against a victim who was walking to the bus stop near East 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Mo. A second victim attempted to intervene, and Callahan used a firearm to carjack that victim.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh Ragner. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Kansas City, Kan. Police Department.

