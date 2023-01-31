Kansas City man charged with arson and murder in Polo bound over to Division One

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City man charged in connection with fires and a death in May had his case bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on January 31st.

Harold Edwards, Junior is scheduled for an arraignment on February 14th.

Edwards’s felony charges include first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, and three counts of second-degree arson. Other felony charges he faces include seven counts of possession of child pornography and one count each of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

It was previously reported Lorene Fickess died in one of three house fires near Polo, which were being investigated as an apparent arson. The other two houses on Route D were said to be vacant.

