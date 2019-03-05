Kansas City man arrested in Livingston County on drug and weapons charges

Livingston County Sheriff’s office reports an arrest for weapons and possible drugs following a traffic stop for speeding this past weekend.

Just after midnight Saturday, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 36 for driving 86 miles an hour in a 65 zone. Sheriff Steve Cox said the Kansas City driver did not have a valid license. The sheriff stated a subsequent check with the Department of Revenue showed the driver had 11 prior convictions for driving while suspended or revoked. 27-year-old Jordan Lee Haslett was arrested for alleged speeding and driving while revoked.

Canine Zaki was summoned to the scene to investigate for possible drugs in the vehicle. K-9 Zaki indicated the odor of drugs was present. Cox said further investigation resulted in the seizure of scales with what appeared to be methamphetamine and marijuana residue and a safe from in the vehicle. A search warrant was obtained for the safe which resulted in the seizure of a loaded Taurus .40 caliber handgun, 4 bags of suspected methamphetamine. He noted two cigarettes had been dipped and were wet with suspected PCP. Also found was a credit/debit card reader with bullet. The drugs were submitted to the Highway Patrol Crime Lab for identification and weight.

Cox said additional charges were sought on the driver for allegedly being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for drug violations. Haslett was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. He’s charged in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court with two felonies including unlawful possession of a weapon and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.