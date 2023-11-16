Kansas City husband, wife indicted for sexual exploitation of three child victims

A Kansas City, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to the sexual exploitation of three child victims.

Houston Wade Young, 36, and Jessica Ann Young, 33, were charged in an eight-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The superseding indictment replaces the original indictment returned against Houston Young on July 25, 2023, and adds Jessica Young (who was arrested today) as a defendant with additional charges.

The federal indictment charges Houston Young with one count of using a minor (identified in court documents as Jane Doe) to produce child pornography, two counts of using the internet and a cell phone to attempt to induce Jane Doe, and another minor (identified in court documents as John Doe 1) to engage in illegal sexual activity, one count of receiving and distributing child pornography, and one count of distributing child pornography.

The indictment charges Jessica Young with two counts of using a minor, John Doe 1, and another child victim identified in court documents as John Doe 2 to produce child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI, the Vernon County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Investigations.