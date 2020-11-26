Kansas City Chief’s mascot, KC Wolf, to ride in Trenton Christmas Parade

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company will sponsor the Kansas City Chiefs mascot when they visit Trenton. KC Wolf will be in the Downtown Trenton Christmas Parade, which will begin Friday evening, December 4th at 6 o’clock.

Entries will line up in the parking lot of the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri and if needed by the North 65 Center. The parade route will travel around the closed 17th Street Bridge, through downtown, and conclude near the Grundy County Museum.

There will also be an opportunity to meet KC Wolf in person.

Anyone wanting to enter the December 4th parade or receive more information should contact Cindy Jennings at 359-1923.

