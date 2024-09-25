Kandi Bourne, age 56, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Tuesday morning, September 24, 2024, at her home in Gallatin.

Kandi was born on November 25, 1967, the daughter of Charles Ray and Geneva (Curtis) Hogan in Chillicothe, Missouri. Kandi graduated from Gallatin High School. She married Frank Parole, and they later divorced, but they remained friends. She married Bobby Dean Bourne on October 14, 2005, and he preceded her in death. Kandi loved fishing and painting. She enjoyed playing bingo, staying up all night, and playing cards and games with her great-nieces and nephews. Kandi will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Kandi was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; father, Charles Ray Hogan; and aunts Viveon Harper and Florence Tucker. She is survived by her mother, Geneva Hogan of Gallatin, MO; brother, Kelly Curtis (Donneta) of Breckenridge, MO; nephew Dale Curtis (Nicole) of Gallatin, MO; nephew Kyle Curtis (Chelsea) of Gallatin, MO; niece Lerissa Dolan (Scotty) of Trenton, MO; nephew Dakota Curtis (Lakota) of Gallatin, MO; great-nieces and nephews Ely, Presley, Kiley, Jaidyn, Raelynn, Travis, Weston, Blakely, Caleb, and Dalton; and other extended family members.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Geneva Hogan in care of the funeral home. A service celebrating Kandi’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at McCrary Cemetery near Gallatin. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

