Kadyn McClellan Memorial Scholarship recipients announced

Cara and Kipp McClellan have announced four area seniors are recipients of the Kadyn McClellan Memorial Scholarship. The recipients are McKenna Cox and Kayli Crawford of Trenton High School and Hunter Keithley and Josie Reeter of Chillicothe High School.

The Kadyn McClellan Memorial Scholarship may be used for tuition, books, or fees and can be used at the school of the applicant’s choice, which can be a college, university, or trade school.

The scholarship was presented for the first time in the spring of 2017. The scholarship funds were invested through the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri.

Cara McClellan created the scholarship to “give back” and recognize “the importance of assisting graduating seniors in fulfilling their dreams is important.” She wanted to provide the same kind of support given to her by a donor as a high school graduate.

McClellan graduated from Trenton High School in 2007 and from North Central Missouri College. She is also an American Family Insurance agent in Trenton.

