Juvenile who stole car and went joyriding with friends in the report from Livingston County Sheriff

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on incidents so far this month.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the juvenile office is handling a matter involving a juvenile too young to be driving and allegedly stealing a relative’s vehicle. The sheriff says Sergeant Dustin Woelfle traveled on Bryan Street on March 2nd when a vehicle headed north on Edgewood at a high speed went through the intersection and nearly struck the patrol vehicle.

The driver allegedly initially failed to stop for the deputy. When the vehicle stopped, an investigation revealed the juvenile was too young to be driving and that the vehicle had reportedly been stolen. Other juvenile passengers were present. Cox notes a handgun, marijuana, and vaping items were recovered. The parent or parents and juvenile officer were notified. Authorities did not release the names or ages of those involved.

Cox reports a warrant has been or will be issued for the arrest of a woman who fled the courthouse on circuit court law day March 3rd. He says Judge Ryan Horsman requested a drug screen on the defendant. Before a sample could be collected, the woman allegedly fled.

Additional charges are possible for a man who reportedly fled from law enforcement the night of March 20th. Cox reports a deputy assisted the Chillicothe Police on a possible wanted person near a business. The sheriff says the man fled on foot, and the deputy and police officer or officers caught him.

Cox reports Spencer Chase Pittman-Oleson was wanted on a parole warrant. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail and returned to prison the next day.

