Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that a juvenile driver from Kansas was cited on the afternoon of September 4 for speeding. The youth is scheduled to appear in court on October 18, and his family has been informed of the alleged violation.

Cox says Deputy Caleb Smith clocked a car traveling at 110 mph on Highway 36 while passing other traffic. The deputy stopped the vehicle on Highway 36 near road LIV 251.

Related