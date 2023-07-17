Juvenile driver escapes serious injury in rollover crash on Highway 36 east of Hamilton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 16-year-old male driver from Laclede was involved in an accident on Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene, where a 2010 Ford F-150 overturned several times.

According to the accident report filed by Sergeant L.M. Newman, the incident occurred at approximately 4:05 PM on the westbound lanes of Highway 36, about two miles east of Hamilton. The juvenile driver’s name has not been released due to his age.

The pickup veered off course, the truck collided with a traffic sign before crossing Sunset Road and striking another traffic sign. The force of the impact caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times before finally coming to rest on its wheels, facing southeast and off the north side of Highway 36.

First responders, including Cpl. J.J. Thompson (1414) and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene to provide assistance. Upon arrival, they found the Ford F-150 severely damaged, rendering it inoperable. Legacy Towing of Kidder was called to the scene and subsequently towed the vehicle away.

Despite the extensive damage sustained by the truck, the juvenile driver escaped the incident with only minor injuries. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

