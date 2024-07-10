Juvenile arrested after causing property damage in Chillicothe parking lot

Share To Your Social Network

A juvenile was arrested by Chillicothe police following an investigation into property damage in the 200 block of Brunswick Street.

According to a police report released on Wednesday, a pickup truck entered the parking lot of a business and began spinning its tires at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 3. The action caused significant damage to the property and several vehicles.

Chief Jon Maples stated that officers pursued the investigation and identified the owner and driver of the vehicle, who was determined to be a juvenile.

The case will be forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office for further action.

