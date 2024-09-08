Juvenile airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Ewing

An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in an ATV accident Saturday evening, three miles west of Ewing, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 6:38 p.m. on September 7, 2024, on 260th Street. The juvenile from Ewing, Missouri, was driving a 2001 Honda 90 westbound when his ATV ran into the back of a 2003 Honda TRX400, also traveling westbound. The driver of the Honda TRX400 was a 15-year-old boy from Palmyra, Missouri.

The 11-year-old was ejected from his ATV upon impact and sustained serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was transported by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital for treatment.

Both ATVs were driven from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper Leftwich, Lewis County EMS, the Lewis County Fire Department, and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

