Justin Moore with Heath Sanders to perform August 20 at Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders.

Multi-platinum hitmaker and Arkansas native Justin Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. Climbing to the country radio charts with his recent single, “With a Woman You Love,” the emotional tune follows in the footsteps of his 10th No. 1 hit, “We Didn’t Have Much.” Moore’s list of hits includes “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and “Small Town USA,” among others.



Opening for Moore is another Arkansas native Heath Sanders. Sanders spent nearly a decade working on natural gas wells before his passion for music proved too strong to resist as a career. Named by Pandora as one of their 2021 Country Artists to Watch Sanders draws upon a lifetime of early mornings and long days, as a new voice of folks who identify with hard work and have the sore backs and tired feet to show for it. His Common Ground collection features songs including the title track, “Old School’s In,” “Love Needs Makin’,” and “Can’t Undo I Do.”



This show is the sixth concert announced for the 2022 Fair. Previously announced shows include –

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar

Aug. 12 – Tesla with Fuel

Aug. 13 – Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly

Aug. 16 – Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers

Aug. 17 – ZZ Top, Raw Whisky Tour

Two more shows for Aug. 18 and 19 are still to be announced.

Tickets to all State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale to the public starting at 9 am June 28 through Etix. More information about State Fair concerts can be found on the Fair’s website.