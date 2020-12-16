Jury trials for two defendants set regarding shooting in Unionville

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled in Sullivan County for a Columbia man facing two felonies after a shooting in Unionville last December.

Online court information shows the trial for 23-year-old John Daniel Crawford Murry is scheduled to start on October 14th. A pre-trial conference is set for October 8th. The case was transferred from Putnam County to Sullivan County in October on a change of venue.

Murry has been charged with assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action.

A jury trial is scheduled to start in Harrison County on March 30th for co-defendant 23-year-old Victoria Hope Larsen. A pre-trial conference is set in Putnam County for February 17th. Her case was transferred from Putnam County to Harrison County in February on a change of venue.

Larsen has been charged with the felonies of assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim, burglary—first degree, and armed criminal action.

Probable cause statements from Unionville Police Chief Joshua Mathes accuse Murry of entering an apartment by kicking in the front door and physically assaulting a 24-year-old before shooting him.

Video footage from Casey’s General Store in Unionville allegedly showed Larsen with Murry about 30 minutes before the incident.

