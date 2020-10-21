Jury trial set for woman charged with multiple felonies in Unionville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A three-day jury trial has been scheduled in Harrison County for a Columbia woman charged with three felonies after a shooting in Unionville in December.

Online court information shows the trial for 23-year-old Victoria Hope Larsen is set to start March 30th. A pre-trial conference is set in Putnam County on February 17th.

Larsen is charged with assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim, burglary—first degree, and armed criminal action.

Co-defendant 23-year-old John Daniel Crawford Murry of Columbia has been charged with the felonies of assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action. A motion for change of venue was granted, and his case was transferred from Putnam County to Sullivan County.

Probable cause statements from Unionville Police Chief Joshua Mathes accuse Murry of entering an apartment by kicking in the front door and physically assaulting a 24-year-old before shooting him.

Video footage from Casey’s General Store in Unionville allegedly showed Larsen with Murry about 30 minutes before the incident.

