Jury trial set for woman charged in shooting of Unionville man

A two-day jury trial has been set in Division One of Harrison County Circuit Court for a Columbia woman charged with three felonies after a shooting in Unionville in December.

Online court information shows the jury trial for 22-year-old Victoria Hope Larsen is scheduled to begin October 29th. A pre-trial conference is set in Putnam County Circuit Court for September 23rd. A change of venue was granted in February to transfer the case from Putnam County to Harrison County.

Larsen and co-defendant 23-year-old John Daniel Crawford Murry have been charged with first-degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action.

Murry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Putnam County Circuit Court for June 16th.

Probable cause statements accuse Murry of entering an apartment by kicking in the front door and physically assaulting and shooting a 24-year-old victim with a handgun, seriously injuring the person as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Media outlets previously reported the victim was Jeff Cunningham.

Video footage from Casey’s General Store in Unionville allegedly showed Larsen with Murry about 30 minutes before the incident.

