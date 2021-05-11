Jury trial set for Polo man charged with murder following the shooting of Elizabeth Michelle Adams

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled in Livingston County for a Polo man charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in Polo in January.

The trial for 35-year-old Kevin Lynn Barnett Junior is scheduled to start on January 18th, 2022. A pre-trial conference is set for December 9th. Barnett has also been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The case was transferred in April from Caldwell to Livingston County.

A probable cause affidavit from Sergeant Dennis Lund with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says officers found 31-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Adams of Polo lying in a pool of blood at the intersection of East Farabee and Milwaukee streets. That followed a 911 call of shots fired. Emergency medical services transported Adams to the Liberty Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Barnett allegedly grabbed a backpack from the woman and ran from the scene. Lund says Barnett was later found sitting in a creek holding a pistol and taken into custody.

Related