Jury trial set for June 18th in Salvador Hernandez case

A jury trial has been scheduled in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court for a Gallatin man facing felony charges of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, and first-degree rape or attempted rape.

Online court information shows the jury trial for Salvador Hernandez is scheduled for June 18th through 21st. A motion hearing is set for March 13th, and a pre-trial conference is to be May 15th.

Hernandez has also been charged with the misdemeanors of patronizing prostitution, 18 years and older and fourth-degree assault.

A probable cause statement accused Hernandez of having deviate sexual intercourse with a confidential victim who was incapacitated at the time, incapable of giving consent, and reportedly restrained.