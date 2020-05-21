Jury trial set for former Coffey City Clerk charged with theft and forgery

A jury trial has been rescheduled in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court for a former Coffey city clerk.

The trial for Mary Lou Browning is now scheduled to be November 18th through 20th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for October 14th. The trial was previously set to be held in July. Browning has been charged with the felonies of stealing–$750 or more, stealing–$25,000 or more, and two counts of forgery.

The charges were filed in 2018 after an audit of Coffey by State Auditor Nicole Galloway showed more than $60,000 missing from the city. The audit accused Browning of failing to make deposits, receiving improper payroll payments, and falsifying board minutes and various financial reports during her time as city clerk from September 2015 to August 2017.

