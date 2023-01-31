Jury trial set for Eagleville residents charged with felony abuse that resulted in the death of a child

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled for one of two Eagleville residents charged in Harrison County with child abuse that officials previously reported resulted in the death of a child.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrew Harrell’s trial is to start on August 3rd. A case review is scheduled for April 18th, and a pretrial conference is set for July 3rd.

Harrell has been charged with eight counts of felony abuse or neglect of a child.

Authorities previously reported Harrell was living at a residence with the child’s mother, 26-year-old Heather Young. Young faces one felony count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. She is next scheduled in court on February 16, at 9 am.

A probable cause statement says emergency medical services and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unresponsive child in July. He was flown to the Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City and later pronounced dead.

(Photo courtesy Harrison County Sheriff’s Department)

Related