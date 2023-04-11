Jury trial scheduled in Caldwell County for KC man facing murder and burglary charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled in Caldwell County for a Kansas City man charged in connection with fires and a death in May last year.

Twenty-eight-year-old Harold Edwards, Junior’s trial is scheduled to start October 30th. A pretrial conference is set for September 12th.

Edwards faces felony charges, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree arson, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution. He also has been charged with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography.

It was previously reported Lorene Fickess died in one of three house fires near Polo, which were investigated as an apparent arson. The other two houses on Route D were said to be vacant.

