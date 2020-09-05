Jury trial scheduled for Lawson man charged with 11 counts of abuse or neglect of a child

A jury trial has been scheduled for a Lawson man charged with 11 felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child—no sexual contact.

Gary Wyant’s trial is scheduled to start in Division 3 of Ray County Circuit Court on June 14th, 2021. A pre-trial conference is set for May 5th.

Wyant has also been charged with the felonies of tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

A probable cause statement accused Wyant of restraining his daughters and his ex-girlfriend’s son with zip ties and keeping them in cardboard boxes overnight several times.

