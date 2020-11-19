Jury trial scheduled for Kirksville woman facing murder charge after child died in Smithfield restroom

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled in Harrison County for a Kirksville woman charged with murder in the first and second degree after a child death investigation in May.

Twenty-eight-year-old Makuya Stephanie Kambamba’s trial is scheduled to begin July 26th, 2021. An arraignment is scheduled in Harrison County on December 18th, and a pre-trial conference is scheduled in Grundy County on June 10th, 2021.

Kambamba has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first and second degree and abuse or neglect of a child—resulting in death—no sexual contact.

The Highway Patrol previously reported the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control assist with an investigation in which it was determined Kambamba gave birth to a live infant in the restroom toilet of a private business. Other media outlets identified the business as Smithfield Foods of Milan.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, which was said to reveal evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

