Jury trial scheduled for former Coffey City Clerk

A jury trial has been scheduled in Daviess County Circuit Court for the former Coffey City Clerk.

Online court information shows Mary Lou Browning has been charged with the felonies of stealing–$750 or more, stealing: $25,000 or more, and two counts of forgery. A plea/trial setting is scheduled for December 11th, and the jury trial is scheduled for March 23rd through 25th, 2020.

The charges were filed against Browning last year following an audit of Coffey by State Auditor Nicole Galloway that showed more than $60,000 missing from the city.

The audit accused Browning of failing to make deposits, receiving improper payroll payments, and falsifying board minutes and various financial reports during her time as city clerk from September 2015 to August 2017.