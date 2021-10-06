Jury trial scheduled for Brookfield man charged with 33 counts of child pornography

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A four-day jury trial has been scheduled for a Brookfield man charged with 33 counts of felony possession of child pornography involving a first offense.

Forty-five-year-old James Dean Jackson’s trial is to start in Linn County on May 17, 2021. The case was placed on the docket for April 5 for a pre-trial conference.

Jackson has also been charged with two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor child and one count of felony possession of child pornography involving a second or subsequent offense or possession of more than 20 pictures, one film, or videotape.

A probable cause statement says at least 100 pornographic photos of children were discovered on Jackson’s phone when a search warrant was conducted in August 2020.

Related