The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney reports a Linn County jury returned guilty verdicts for a man on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

The verdicts for 26-year-old Jaren Hooten of Bucklin came May 12th after a two-day trial. Sentencing is scheduled for July 5th.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.