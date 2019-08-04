Jury finds Gallatin man accused of rape, sodomy and kidnapping “Not Guilty”

A trial came to an end in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on Friday for a Gallatin resident facing charges including sodomy, rape, kidnapping, and assault.

The Gallatin North Missourian reports the jury returned a verdict of not guilty for Salvador Hernandez on each of eight counts after about 90 minutes of deliberation.

Hernandez had been charged with first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, and fourth-degree assault.

The trial for Hernandez began July 30th.