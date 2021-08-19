Jury convicts Missouri man of enticing a minor for illicit sex

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man was convicted at trial by a federal jury of attempting to meet a law enforcement officer, posing online as a 14-year-old girl, for illegal sexual activity.

Darren Wade Lasley, 32, of Columbia, Missouri, was found guilty of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

On June 14, 2017, Lasley responded by email to an online classified advertisement on Craigslist, which was placed as part of an undercover operation by a detective in the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force posing as a 14-year-old girl. In a series of email exchanges over the course of the next several days, Lasley described his plans for a sexual encounter with the decoy. Lasley proposed visiting her residence while her mother was at work or out of town.

On June 21, 2017, Lasley asked in an email if the decoy could sneak out of her house to meet him for a sexual rendezvous. Lasley was arrested when he arrived at the arranged location.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City, Mo., deliberated for about an hour before returning the guilty verdict to U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes, ending a trial that began Monday, Aug. 16.

Under federal statutes, Lasley is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashley S. Turner and Aaron M. Maness. It was investigated by the Boone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the FBI.

