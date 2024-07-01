June Weather Summary: Trenton experienced above average temperatures

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton experienced a month of higher-than-average temperatures and lower-than-normal rainfall during June. The temperatures recorded were above average by four degrees for lows and 1.4 degrees for highs. The hottest temperature last month was 98 degrees on June 24, while the coolest was 57 degrees on both June 7 and June 11.

Rainfall in June totaled 3.06 inches at the water plant in western Trenton, which is 1.45 inches below the normal precipitation for the month. The combined highs for June averaged 86 degrees, and the combined lows averaged 67.2 degrees.

Trenton’s yearly moisture deficit entering July was 1.08 inches. In addition to the 3.06 inches measured at the water plant, other rainfall totals in Trenton for June included 2.67 inches at KTTN downtown, 2.48 inches at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs on East 5th Street, and 1.89 inches at the Barton Farm Campus on the southeast edge of Trenton.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center had predicted that above-normal temperatures were slightly favored in northwest Missouri and roughly the northwest half of north-central Missouri for June. Most of Missouri had equal chances for above, below, or near-normal temperatures. However, temperatures in the area turned out to be above normal.

The Climate Prediction Center had given equal chances for June precipitation to be above, below, or near normal in the area. The actual moisture was below normal at Trenton for June.

Looking ahead, the outlook for July shows that above-normal temperatures are slightly to moderately favored in the area, with equal chances for precipitation in July to be above, below, or near normal.

