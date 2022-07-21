June unemployment rate drops to 2.8% in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 5,300 jobs from May 2022 to June 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by three-tenths of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 2,000 jobs and government employment increased by 3,300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in June 2022, down from 3.1 percent in May 2022. Over the year, there was an increase of 65,500 jobs from June 2021 to June 2022, and the unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points, from 4.4 percent in June 2021 to 2.8 percent in June 2022.

While the data is preliminary and subject to revision, the preliminary June 2022 unemployment rate of 2.8 percent is the lowest recorded seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Missouri since the data series began in 1976. The previous low was 2.9 percent during three months of 2019.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by three-tenths of a percentage point in June 2022, declining to 2.8 percent from the revised May 2022 rate of 3.1 percent. The June 2022 rate was 1.6 percentage points lower than the June 2021 rate. A year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.4 percent. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 84,942 in June 2022, down by 11,519 from May’s 96,461.

The national unemployment rate remained unchanged over the month. Missouri’s unemployment rate has been at or below the national rate for the last five years.

The state’s not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased in June 2022, declining by four-tenths of a percentage point to 2.4 percent from the May 2022 not-seasonally-adjusted rate of 2.8 percent. A year ago, the not-seasonally-adjusted rate was 5 percent. The corresponding not-seasonally-adjusted national rate for June 2022 was 3.8 percent.

Missouri’s labor force participation rate was 63 percent in June 2022, eight-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national rate of 62.2 percent. Missouri’s employment-population ratio was 61.2 percent in June 2022, 1.3 points higher than the national rate of 59.9 percent. Missouri’s unemployment rate was 2.8 in June 2022, eight-tenths of a percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.6 percent.

EMPLOYMENT

Missouri’s non-farm payroll employment was 2,904,400 in June 2022, up by 5,300 from the revised May 2022 figure. The May 2022 total was revised upward from the preliminary estimate with an increase of 1,800 jobs.

Goods-producing industries decreased by 400 jobs over the month, with mining, logging & construction losing 200 jobs and manufacturing losing 200 jobs. Private service-providing industries increased by 2,400 jobs between May 2022 and June 2022. Employment in private service-providing industries increased in leisure & hospitality (2,400 jobs); educational & health services (1,200 jobs); financial activities (900 jobs); trade, transportation & utilities (800 jobs); and other services (600 jobs). Employment decreased in professional & business services (-3,300 jobs) and information (-200 jobs). Government employment increased by 3,300 jobs over the month with gains in state government (1,800 jobs) and local government (1,700 jobs).

Over the year, total payroll employment increased by 65,500 jobs from June 2021 to June 2022. The major private-sector industry groups that shared in the increase were professional & business services (23,400 jobs); followed by leisure & hospitality (17,800 jobs); trade, transportation, & utilities (9,100 jobs); mining, logging, & construction (7,800 jobs); other services (5,700 jobs); manufacturing (4,200 jobs); and information (400 jobs). Employment decreased in educational & health services (-1,800 jobs) and financial activities (-300 jobs). Government employment decreased over the year, with a loss of 800 jobs. The largest governmental employment decrease was in the federal government (-2,200 jobs). Employment increased in local government (800 jobs) and state government (600 jobs).

