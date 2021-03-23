June is targeted date for completion of 17th Street Bridge; new police officer passes POST test

Reddit Share Pin Share 10 Shares

Work is progressing toward an anticipated early June completion date for the new 17th Street bridge in Trenton.

Girders are now in place across the railroad tracks. City Administrator Ron Urton told the city council Monday night that all pilings have been driven on the west side. The grading of the slope was taking place on the east side as the contractor prepares for rip rap and pilings to be driven in that area.

There are tentative plans for the engineering firm to present a preliminary report on improvements to the basins at the water treatment plant. Urton said draft plans could be ready for review at next months’ meeting of the Utility Committee.

Two projects in Trenton might be eligible for possible funding using the forthcoming funds to the city from the America Recovery Act. These include the new water main to the sewer plant and along Connie Lane. An engineer is described as preparing easements for this project. There is also the possibility of eligible federal funding, according to Urton, on a 21-inch sewer lining project.

It was reported the new police car had been ordered with a tentative delivery date to Trenton later this month. A new officer, Zach Underwood, has passed his Missouri Police Officer Standards Training (POST) test.

Seven members of the city council were present at city hall Monday evening while an eighth participated via Zoom, as did the Mayor.

