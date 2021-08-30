July unemployment rates for Green Hills area counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

July 2021, unemployment rates for this area range from two percent in Mercer County up to four point nine percent in Clinton County.

At two percent, Mercer County has the second-lowest jobless rate in the state; only Scotland County is lower at one point eight percent.

The July unemployment rate average for Missouri is three point nine percent. Area counties with rates between two and three percent include Livingston at 2.2; Worth 2.3; Putnam 2.4; Gentry 2.6; Chariton 2.7; Harrison 2.8; and Daviess 2.9.

Area counties with unemployment rates between three and four percent include Grundy 3.1; DeKalb 3.2; Sullivan and Carroll at 3.7; and Adair 3.9. Linn County has a jobless rate of 4.3 percent, and Caldwell county is 4.6 percent.

Grundy County’s rate of three-point one percent is based on 126 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of four thousand 78 in July. By comparison, the June rate for Grundy county was four point two percent. One year ago, in July, the rate stood at five percent.

Related