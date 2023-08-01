July rainfall in Trenton falls short, yearly moisture deficit widens

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

July was the fifth month in a row with below-normal precipitation in Trenton.

July’s rainfall included 2.99 inches at the water plant in western Trenton, where official measurements are taken for the National Weather Service, 2.80 inches at the home of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs on East 5th Street, 2.24 inches at the Barton Farm Campus at the southeast edge of Trenton, and 2.07 inches at KTTN in downtown Trenton. Those figures do not include rain after 7 am Monday morning. That precipitation goes towards the August 1st total since daily precipitation is measured in 24-hour periods ending at 7 am.

The 2.99 inches at the Trenton Water Plant in July was slightly over one-and-one-third inches (1.36) below normal for the month. That left Trenton with a yearly moisture deficit of 7.94 inches through 7 am Monday morning. Moisture in Trenton from the start of the so-called growing season on April 1st through 7 am Monday morning was just 45 percent of normal for that period. Actual precipitation during that time was just 8.06 inches, which was below normal by 9.87 inches.

Temperatures during July in Trenton averaged below normal. Combined highs were nearly three degrees below normal, and combined lows were slightly below average (by one-half degree). Highs in July averaged nearly 86 degrees, while lows averaged nearly 67 degrees.

Highs at the Trenton Water Plant reached the 90s on just nine days, including 99 on July 28th and 98 degrees on July 26th. The coolest lows last month were 59 degrees on both July 9th and 10th.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, entering July, said there was a good chance for above-normal July precipitation in this area, however, that turned out to be wrong as it was below average. Equal chances were given for temperatures to be above, below, or near normal, but they were below average.

The outlook for August says above-normal precipitation is slightly favored for this area. Equal chances were given for August temperatures to average above, below, or near normal.

