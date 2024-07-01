July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

Share To Your Social Network

This July, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) joins the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in observing Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

Vehicle theft is a multi-billion-dollar industry in the United States, costing vehicle owners more than $8 billion annually. According to NHTSA, more than one million vehicles were stolen in 2023, which accounts for a 25% increase in vehicle theft totals over the previous few years. Estimates show that approximately one vehicle is stolen every 31 seconds.

“Most Missourians depend on their personal vehicles for essential transportation needs, such as commuting, attending appointments, and carrying out daily errands,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “Losing a vehicle to theft not only causes a substantial financial setback but also creates a deep sense of vulnerability and disruption. It’s always important to take precautionary measures to reduce your risk of vehicle theft – wherever you may be.”

Vehicle theft can happen anytime, anywhere, to anyone. Remember these tips to keep your vehicle safe:

Park in well-lit areas.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Hide your valuables.

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

Consider purchasing extra layers of protection for your vehicle if your manufacturer does not provide an anti-theft system. These can easily be bought in-store or online.

If your vehicle has electronic transmission technology, consider turning this on or keeping the subscription, as this technology can assist law enforcement in revealing the location of the stolen vehicle.

If your vehicle has been stolen, contact local law enforcement to provide the license plate number, year, make, model, and color of your vehicle and the VIN. Then contact your insurance carrier. If the vehicle was taken by someone in the same household, review your policy before filing a claim. Many insurance policies will not treat vehicles taken by someone with regular access to them as theft, regardless of whether they have driven the vehicle before.

It is also a common misconception that in the event of theft, all items in the vehicle are covered by your auto policy. Most auto policies only cover items typically required for vehicle use, such as car seats, jumper cables, or spare tires. Personal belongings such as cellphones, laptops, purses, and wallets would need to be filed as a separate claim under your homeowners or renters policy, which may have limited coverage for personal property away from home.

Some policies have a waiting period before payout for a theft claim, in case the vehicle is recovered. If mechanical issues occur after a vehicle is stolen and recovered, they will generally need to be diagnosed before an insurance carrier reviews them for consideration as part of a theft loss. If inoperable or awaiting repairs, the policyholder should ensure their vehicle is moved to a free storage location to avoid incurring extra out-of-pocket expenses.

