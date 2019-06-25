July 10, 2019 is deadline for Livingston County voters to register for August 6th election

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office announces the last day to register to vote for the August 6th Rich Hill Township special election will be July 10th.

Voters can register or change their address in the Livingston County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Chillicothe weekdays from 8:30 to 4:30 and until the evening of July 10th at 5 o’clock. Individuals will be required to show appropriate identification.

Contact the county clerk’s office for special arrangements or more information at 660-646-8000 extension 3.

Voters in the Rich Hill Township August 6th are to consider a continuation of a tax levy for roads, which is 35 cents on $100 of assessed valuation for a four-year period.

Township voters defeated a road tax proposal in April.