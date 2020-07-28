Judging of poultry, fowl and rabbits on tap today at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton

The schedule today for the North Central Missouri Fair includes the judging of poultry, fowl, and rabbits at the fairgrounds livestock pavilion.

Youth entries for poultry and fowl are to arrive this morning for judging at 8 o’clock. Entries for the rabbit show are limited to two per person and must be from Grundy or an adjoining county. Rabbits also arrive this morning with showmanship at 8 o’clock and judging at 9 o’clock.

For the rest of this week, Wednesday through Saturday, livestock entries are to arrive by 1 o’clock with judging beginning at 4 o’clock.

The Trenton FFA Alumni Barbecue is Tuesday evening, July 28, at 6 o’clock using a drive-through format at the fairgrounds. The cost for the meal is $6.00 a plate, with the menu featuring pulled pork, beans, chips, and a cookie. It’s requested that motor vehicles enter from Oklahoma Avenue and exit the west gate of the fairgrounds. Trenton FFA Chapter plans to operate the cook shack tomorrow through Saturday.

Grundy County 4-H Club members have achievement day judging tonight from 5 until 7 o’clock at the Trenton Rock Barn.

Reddit Share Pin Share 14 Shares