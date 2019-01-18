Judge Thomas Alley has busy docket in Division One of Grundy County court

Several defendants were placed on probation when they appeared Thursday before Judge Thomas Alley in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Erick James Wattenbarger received two prison terms when he pleaded guilty. Execution of the sentences was stayed and he was placed on five years probation.

The sentences issued were six years for delivery of a controlled substance and four years on unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Another felony count was dismissed. Wattenbarger was ordered to have an evaluation and follow all recommendations. He also was ordered to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

A resident of Trenton Rodney Wallace Cranor pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary in the second degree. Cranor was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections on each count with terms concurrent with each other, but consecutive with

any sentences in other cases. Execution of the prison sentences was stayed in favor of five years probation.

Cranor is to make restitution of $3,194 and donate $300 dollars to the law enforcement restitution fund. On three misdemeanor counts of stealing, Cranor was sentenced to 32 days in the county jail on each count but was given credit for time served.

Princeton resident Tyler Joe Williams was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections on a guilty plea of receiving stolen property. Execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation. Another felony count was dismissed and Williams was ordered to make restitution of $24,000 and ordered to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund. He was given credit for serving 240 days in jail while awaiting disposition.

Other defendants pleaded guilty to various charges and received a suspended sentence in the circuit court yesterday.

Christopher Eudean Parsons of Trenton was placed on five years probation for an amended felony charge of assault in the second degree. Among conditions is one for Parsons to not have any contact with the victim.

Trenton resident Jeffery David Lewellen received five years probation on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Among his conditions is 20 hours of community service.

Jennifer Lynn Kroger of Trenton was placed on five years probation on a felony drug possession charge. Among conditions is to make application to a treatment court.

Patrick Lynn Stephens of Galt received five years probation on a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance. He also received 61 days shock incarceration and given credit for time served.

Katie Lynn Corum of Trenton was placed on five years probation on a felony charge of hindering prosecution of a felony case. Each of these defendants (Parsons, Lewellen, Kroger, Stephens, and Corum) also was ordered by the court to donate $300 dollars each to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Jeffrey Chad Corbin of Trenton pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Sentencing was deferred yesterday with the defendant ordered to apply to a treatment court. The case was continued until February 14th.

At a hearing, Steven Kyle Johnson of Trenton admitted violating probation. The court continued probation but more conditions were added. His original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance.

Trenton resident Michael Anthony Stantruff appeared in court on a felony charge of assault in the first degree causing serious physical injury to another person.

The incident involved a stabbing at Laredo December 17th with injuries sustained by Michael Washburn. Stantruff’s case was continued in court to February 14th with bond set at $100,000.

Two defendants have received dates this year to have jury trials.

Shawn Allan Wells of Trenton is scheduled for trial June 7th on felony charges of stealing and property damage in the first degree.

On a case originating in Harrison County, Michael John Welling of Hatfield goes on trial July 29th and 30th. Welling faces seven counts of sex-related charges including alleged child molestation (3 counts), statutory rape (1 count), statutory sodomy (2 counts), and incest (1 count).