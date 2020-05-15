Judge Thomas Alley hands down prison sentences in Thursday session of Grundy County Court

Prison sentences were announced on four defendants during Thursday’s session in the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Timothy Persell Junior admitted to probation violations. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections on each of three counts of distributing or delivering drugs early in 2016.

The sentences are to be served concurrently along with a prison term of four years when he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of passing a bad check in January. Credit was given for time served in jail awaiting disposition of court cases. On the drug cases, Persell is to pay restitution of $362. On the bad check, he’s to pay restitution of $175.

Trenton resident Scott Dames Keith pleaded guilty to an amended charge of child molestation in the 4th degree for an incident with a child less than 17 years old last June. Keith was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections.

Spickard resident John Ervin Peterson was sentenced to prison when he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of tampering with a motor vehicle in February. After imposing a seven-year sentence with the Department of Corrections, Judge Thomas Alley suspended the sentence and placed Peterson on five years probation. He’s to pay restitution of 45 hundred dollars beginning in the year 2021.

Chillicothe resident Shawn Stewart Howell pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender. Howell was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Judge Alley suspended the sentence and put Howell on five years probation. Conditions include 30 days of shock incarceration with credit given for time served. He’s to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund within six months and to have an alcohol monitoring device for a minimum of four months.

Trenton resident William Edward Grimes the fourth admitted to probation violations. Judge Alley continued the probation for Grimes on an original Grundy County charge of stealing and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

