Judge Thomas Alley hands down prison sentences in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Several defendants were sentenced by Judge Thomas Alley Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Robert Lee Ellis of Trenton pleaded guilty to five felony counts stemming from the March 21st incidents. He was sentenced from three to five years with the Department of Corrections. The terms are to run concurrently, or at the same time. Ellis was sentenced to five years for third-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years each on charges of resisting arrest or detention, creating a substantial risk of serious injury; possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid; driving while intoxicated with physical injury, and another count of third-degree assault. Ellis also was ordered to pay restitution of $1,092.

Trenton resident Christy Lynn Russell, at a probation violation hearing, admitted to a violation. The judge revoked probation and sentenced Russell to five years with the Department of Corrections. This term is to run concurrently with one issued in the Livingston County Circuit Court. Russell’s original Grundy county charge was stealing $750 or more.

Cainsville resident James Dale Coss pleaded guilty to a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid. Coss was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed and he was placed on five years probation. Conditions include Coss entering and successfully completing the third circuit court treatment program. Coss also entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a sentence of 49 days in jail with credit allowed for time served.

A Trenton resident, Timothy Alan Nguyen, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid as well as unlawful felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Nguyen was sentenced to four years in prison on each count. Execution of the sentence was suspended by the judge and Nguyen was placed on five years probation. He’s to be evaluated by Preferred Family and follow recommendations. A misdemeanor count of driving while revoked or suspended was dismissed in court.

Princeton resident Madison Marie Lewis saw her probation get revoked on an original drug possession charge. She admitted to a violation. Lewis was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections.

Larry Wayne Peace of Cameron pleaded guilty to felony assault in the third degree. Peace was sentenced to three years in prison with the Grundy county term to run concurrently with one issued in the DeKalb County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor assault charge was dismissed.

Trenton resident Jessie Lee Ingraham pleaded guilty to felony stealing $750 or more. The imposition of a sentence was suspended by the court and Ingraham was placed on five years probation. He’s to pay restitution of $2,075.

Spickard resident William Stoneburner pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, third and subsequent offense. A report has been requested from the state probation and parole before sentencing is announced on November 12th. Stoneburner also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated – a misdemeanor count. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and given credit for time served. Stoneburner also is to be screened for the third circuit court treatment program.

During his arraignment yesterday. Galt resident Brian K. White entered a plea of “not guilty” on 11 felony counts. Two are for rape or attempted rape; six for endangering the welfare of a child; and three are for unlawful use of a loaded weapon while allegedly intoxicated. The cases were continued with a bond hearing scheduled for October 26th in the Grundy County Circuit Court.

At a hearing, Justice Kierra Matthes of Trenton, saw her probation get extended by one year. Her original felony charges included felony drug possession and resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop.

