Judge Steve Hudson presides over busy court docket in Tuesday session of Grundy County Court

Preliminary hearings were waived on Tuesday by seven defendants in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each is to be arraigned on their various charges on Thursday in Division One of the Circuit Court in Trenton.

Cory Jack Burchett of Trenton is charged with the September 30th offenses of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest or detention.

Robert Lee Ellis of Trenton faces five felony charges from March 21st. These are possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest or detention; two counts of third-degree assault, and a single count of driving while intoxicated with physical injury.

Timothy Alan Nguyen of Trenton is charged with felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia; plus driving while revoked or suspended on October 2.

Larry Wayne Peace of Cameron is charged in Grundy County with felony assault in the third degree and misdemeanor assault in the fourth-degree – both from June 27th.

A Polo resident, Julie Mae Ledford, is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as well as driving while revoked or suspended on two different dates: July 15th and September 10th.

Jesse Lee Ingraham of Trenton is charged with felony stealing, $750, or more, from August 5th.

Spickard resident William Anthony Stoneburner is charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license, 3rd or subsequent offense, and driving while intoxicated.

A preliminary hearing was held in Associate Division on Friday for a Galt resident, Brian K. White, who faces eleven (11) felony counts in Grundy County.

Online court information shows evidence was presented and Associate Judge Steve Hudson ruled there’s probable cause to believe felony offenses were committed and that the defendant may be guilty. White is charged with two counts of rape or attempted rape; six counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating alleged substantial risk; and three counts of unlawful use of a loaded weapon while intoxicated. White is scheduled to appear Thursday in Division One of the circuit court.

Alyssa Kay Conwell of Trenton pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of July 18th. The imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on two years probation. Conwell is to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, pay $98 as a recoupment fee, plus the court costs.

Trenton resident Camry Cay Holsted pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated for a July 11th arrest. Upon a plea agreement, she was sentenced to 48 hours in the Grundy County Jail; fined $300; donate $100 to the law enforcement fund; pay a recoupment fee of $59 plus the court costs.

Justice Kierra Matthes of Trenton pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of September 1st. She was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund pay a recoupment fee of $96 plus the court costs.

The state amended a charge against Jason Boehner of Pollock. On an agreement, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving in a careless and imprudent manner on August 14th. Boehner was sentenced to 48 hours in the Grundy county jail, fined $100, ordered to donate another $100 to the law enforcement fund, pay $500 in restitution, and the court costs.

