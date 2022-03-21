Judge sentences Missouri woman to 9-1/2 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Kietra R. Studdard, age 44, of Fenton, Missouri appeared before United States District Court Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk and pleaded guilty.

Studdard was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Studdard was previously indicted by a federal grand jury on September 3, 2020.

According to the plea agreement, on May 22, 2019, officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were surveilling a known drug house when Studdard arrived in a blue Buick LeSabre. She retrieved several items from the residence and put them in her vehicle. When Studdard left, the officers followed her, eventually stopping her from a series of traffic violations.

When contacted by deputies, Studdard admitted to having a pistol in her purse, and she was arrested after it was determined she was in possession of methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle revealed numerous boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets that Studdard admitted would be used to cook methamphetamine.

Studdard is prohibited by law from possessing a weapon due to a previous felony conviction.

This case was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Zachary Bluestone.

