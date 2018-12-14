Judge Peace hands down several prison sentences during busy session of Division One of Grundy County court

Several prison terms were announced Thursday by Presiding Judge Jack Peace in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Following a hearing, probation was revoked for Ricky Eugene Shoemaker of Trenton stemming from several previous charges. For distribution, delivery, or manufacture of a controlled substance, Shoemaker was sentenced to ten years with the Department of Corrections.

For felony possession of a controlled substance, Shoemaker was sentenced to five years. For delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail, Shoemaker was sentenced to four years in prison. The court announced each of the Grundy County terms are to run Consecutively with a prison sentence ordered in September on a felony drug possession case in Mercer County.

After Trenton resident Justin Lee Kleihauer pleaded guilty, he received prison sentences on each of five criminal counts. There’s a pair of seven-year prison terms on each of two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm; four years for driving while revoked or suspended; four years for forgery; and four years for possession of a controlled substance. The court noted the sentences run concurrently with each other. Two other felony counts were dismissed.

Probation was revoked for Terry Michael Delauder of Galt. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections for unlawful possession, transport, or sale of an illegal weapon.

Following a hearing, probation was revoked for James Robert Anderson of Trenton on a felony drug possession charge. Anderson was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections.

At another hearing, probation was revoked for Kevin Ewing of Trenton on a charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Ewing was sentenced to three years.

A Milan resident, Thomas Nakona Miller pleaded guilty to two counts involving drugs: possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. For each count, Miller was sentenced to three years with terms running concurrently.

Jamesport resident Michael Lee King pleaded guilty to abuse or neglect of a child He was sentenced to five years in prison. Execution of the sentence was stayed and King was placed on five years probation. King was ordered to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and have no contact with any of the victims.

Prosecuting Attorney Carrie Lamm Clark filed amended charges against a Trenton resident, Kimberly Kay Jacobs. Ms. Jacobs pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment. Originally, she was accused of making a terrorist threat, second degree, toward another person, on November 12th. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Kim Jacobs was placed on five years probation. She’s to pay $300 dollars to the law enforcement restitution fund within six months; obtain an alcohol assessment and follow all recommendations made.

The county prosecutor reduced a charge of involuntary manslaughter, to assault in the fourth degree for Ismael Garcia-Toris of Newtown. He pleaded guilty to the new charge and imposition of sentence was suspended and Garcia-Toris was placed on probation for two years. He also was ordered to donate 300 hours in community service time at North Central Missouri College, Barton Farm campus. The cash bond is to be applied to all costs including the expense of incarceration.

On another charge stemming from a traffic fatality at Trenton Memorial Day, Ismael Garcia-Toris was fined $500 when he pleaded guilty to careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. Court costs were assessed including for crime victims compensation fund.

Trenton resident Daniel Lee Scott pleaded guilty to resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Another felony charge was dismissed. Scott was sentenced to four years in prison. Execution the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for five years. Scott also was ordered to donate $300 dollars to the law enforcement restitution fund and make restitution of $1,136 dollars. Scott also pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to 15 days in the county jail.

Among various drug possession cases, the following defendants pleaded guilty and each was placed on five years probation. They include Kristen Kay Hess of Meadville, Stephanie Erica Ricketson of Trenton, Kyanna Maleia Merritt of Trenton, and Lois Crouse of Trenton. Each is donate 300 dollars to the law enforcement fund. In addition, the court ordered Kristen Hess to provide 20 hours community service. Lois Crouse was ordered to complete the third circuit court supervisory program

Sentencing hearings were held for two defendants who pled guilty in October to felony assault charges. Heather Gayl Michael of Spickard was charged with domestic assault in the second degree. Imposition of sentence was suspended, and Judge Peace placed her on five years probation with conditions that include 73 days shock time in the county jail with credit given for time served. The court ordered her to pay restitution in an amount to be agreed upon by the state and defendant. If not, either could request a restitution hearing.

Mickeal Dale Hogan of Trenton was charged with domestic assault in the third degree. Imposition of sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation. The court ordered Hogan to complete a batter’s intervention program.

Trenton resident William Pouder Junior pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in connection with public assistance benefits. On a charge of misdemeanor stealing, Pouder was sentenced to 32 days in the county jail with credit given for time served. In addition to court costs, he was ordered to make restitution of $3,373.

Stacy Todd Davis, charged with 2nd-degree arson at his mother’s house, appeared in court yesterday to request a bond modification. The court allowed Davis’ release on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond provided he resides in Trenton, be supervised at his expense, and be under house arrest. The case was continued to Jan 17.