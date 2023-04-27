Judge orders votes from April 4th election in Chillicothe’s First Ward to be recounted

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Votes will be recounted from April 4th’s election for the Chillicothe City Council’s First Ward. A judgment was filed by Judge Drew Davis in Livingston County Circuit Court on April 27th regarding the matter.

The judgment appointed Livingston County Clerk Sherry Parks to select current and uninterested election judges not associated with Chillicothe’s First Ward to conduct a hand recount. Parks will supervise the recount. The candidates, Dowell Kincaid and Jay Reed Dupy will have an opportunity to be present in person or by counsel.

The named individuals are to make a written statement and signed report certifying the findings of the recount to the court.

Attorney David Hershberger filed a petition on behalf of Kincaid regarding a recount.

It was previously reported that the April 4th election ended in a tie for the candidates with each candidate receiving 218 votes.

A special election has been scheduled for June 6th for the First Ward position.

