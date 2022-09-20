Judge orders man from Chula to serve two days in jail for contempt of court

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a judge ordered a Chula man to be taken into custody for contempt of court on September 20th.

Fifty-two-year-old Marty Thorne allegedly was refusing to be civil and follow court rules during a session of the Associate Division of Circuit Court on an adult abuse petition hearing. He also reportedly would not follow the judge’s repeated instructions. Thorne was removed from the courthouse and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center to serve two days.

An adult abuse hearing is scheduled for October 4th.

Cox advises residents that if they are in court to have their attorney handle the matter or follow court rules and the judge’s orders.