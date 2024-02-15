Judge orders 15 year prison sentence for Trenton man after violating probation

Share To Your Social Network

A Trenton man was sentenced in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 15 for a probation violation.

Grundy County Circuit Clerk Becky Stanturf reports that 43-year-old Joshua Phillips admitted to violating conditions of his probation on a 2019 charge of felony first-degree domestic assault involving serious physical injury.

Judge Carrie Lamm Clark set aside a suspended execution of sentence and ordered Phillips to serve 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. This sentence reinstates a previous sentence from 2021. Phillips was credited for 891 days served while awaiting disposition.

Judge Carrie Lamm Clark was assigned as the judge in the case in December.

