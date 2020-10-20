Judge Kelly Broniec appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson appointed Judge Kelly C. Broniec to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. Judge Broniec will succeed Judge Roy L. Richter who retired in July of 2020.

Judge Broniec holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from William Woods University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

A resident of Montgomery City, Judge Broniec is an active member of the Montgomery City Kiwanis Club and the Montgomery City Chamber of Commerce. Judge Broniec and her family are active members of their church and participate in numerous community activities.

