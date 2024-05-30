Judge hears felony assault and non-support cases in Grundy County court

Share To Your Social Network

In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, a Chillicothe resident waived a preliminary hearing on a count of third-degree felony assault on another person in Trenton on May 18. The defendant’s bond remains set at $10,000 cash. The case has been bound over to Division One of the circuit court, with the defendant scheduled to appear on June 13.

In a separate case, Brandy Elliott, a resident of Trenton, pleaded guilty to one count of non-support. As part of a plea agreement, five other counts were dismissed. The imposition of Elliott’s sentence was suspended, and she was placed on two years of probation under the court’s supervision. Elliott is required to make monthly payments of $355.

