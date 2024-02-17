Judge hands out prison sentences in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Share To Your Social Network

In recent proceedings in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, Amber Hines entered a guilty plea to two counts of third-degree domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, all stemming from incidents on December 15. Hines received a three-year sentence from the Department of Corrections for the domestic assault charges, with both sentences to be served concurrently. For the charge of endangering the welfare of a child, Hines was credited for 63 days already served in jail.

Tyler Nunley, a Milan resident, also pleaded guilty to three charges and was sentenced to prison. Nunley admitted to amended charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving a three-year sentence for each count from the Department of Corrections, to run concurrently. Additionally, for a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, he was credited with 58 days served in jail. These charges all date back to December 20.

Scott Eric Riddle of Trenton was placed on supervised probation after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault on February 1. The court suspended the imposition of a sentence, granting Riddle five years of probation. His probation conditions include completing couples counseling, undergoing a professional evaluation and adhering to its recommendations, and donating $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Lisa Isabel Pauline Roberts, another Trenton resident, pleaded guilty to two counts, while a third was dismissed. Arrested on January 30, Roberts was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections for third-degree domestic assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days, during which it requested that Roberts be placed in institutional treatment.

Rachel Ann Sprague of Humphreys, who pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of non-support, saw her sentence suspended and was placed on five years of supervised probation. She is required to follow offender management recommendations and ordered to pay child support of $475 plus an additional $50 towards arrears each month.

Jose Eduardo Morales Valencia, a Trenton resident, pleaded guilty, with the assistance of an interpreter, to a felony charge of third-degree assault related to an incident on January 27. Under a plea agreement, he was credited for time served in jail. Judge Steve Hudson has since remanded Morales Valencia to the custody of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, where he awaits pickup by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation proceedings.

Benjamin Romano Neethling of Trenton admitted to two counts of fourth-degree child molestation involving a child under 17 years of age, with the offender being more than four years older, from September 24. Sentencing is set for March 14 in Grundy County Circuit Court.

Related