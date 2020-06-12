Judge faces busy docket in Division One of Grundy County court

The judge in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court handed down sentences, including probation to defendants in the Thursday session of Division One.

At a hearing, Christopher Eudean Parsons of Cainsville admitted probation violations. The probation was revoked. Parsons was sentenced to five years with the Missouri department of corrections. The term runs concurrently with cases in the Mercer and Harrison county circuit courts. His Grundy County charge was felony assault in the second degree.

A Resident of Faribault, Minnesota, Jeremy Joseph Danielson, pleaded guilty to a Grundy County charge of forgery. He was sentenced to five years with the Missouri Department of Correction. The term run concurrently with a prison sentence given in February in Livingston County Circuit Court on a felony drug possession charge.

Trenton resident James Leon Baker pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. Baker was sentenced to a four year term with the department of corrections. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Baker was placed on five years probation. He’s to complete a substance evaluation and follow any recommendations.

Kelsey Lea McCaughey of Trenton pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years probation. Terms include completion of the Phoenix Program and to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Trenton resident Jonah Amos Newman pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and felony property damage. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Newman was placed on five years probation. He’s to serve 120 days at Grundy County Detention Center with credit given for time served; and pay restitution of $2,000 at a rate of $100 monthly.

Rural Trenton resident Dana Rene Thibodeau pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a loaded weapon while she was intoxicated as well as endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk for the youth. After sentencing was suspended, she was placed on five years probation. This includes the courts’ special condition of alcohol monitoring as recommended by probation and parole for 6 months.

St. Joseph resident Kellie Sue Holtman was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in March to stealing of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years probation. Conditions include she enter and complete the Buchanan County treatment program; and pay monthly restitution of $100 toward the total of $1,235.

A Milan resident, Keone Edwards Stanton, pleaded guilty to five felony counts stemming from March 27th incident at 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Trenton. Sentencing is August 13th. Charges are 2nd degree burglary, two counts of stealing, and two counts of property damage. Stanton was permitted by the court to post personal recognizance bond of $30,000.

Kansas City Resident Bevan James Bohm pleaded guilty to stealing a motor vehicle and stealing $750 or more January 27th. Sentencing is August 13th.

Cindy Joan Gearin of Trenton admitted to a violation. Probation was continued with added conditions that include submitting to monthly urine analysis, increased reporting to Preferred Family, $25 to the citizen’s advisory program, 20 hours of community service and completion of the offenders alternative program at ChillicotheCorrectional Center. Her original charge was altering lottery tickets.

Jeremy Donald Hamilton of Trenton admitted to a violation. His probation was continued with a condition – the completion of court ordered detention sanctions. His original charge was driving while intoxicated persistent offender.

St. Joseph Resident Jon Fredrick Ashford admitted to a violation. Probation was continued on the condition he enter and complete 3rd circuit court treatment. The original charge was second degree burglary.

A resident of Raytown, Desmond Alexander Calton, was sentenced to ten days in the Grundy County Jail and given credit for serving three days. Calton pleaded guilty in March to the original charge of assault in the fourth degree. The case was continued until August 13th regarding community service hours.

